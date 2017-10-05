Uncovering the Mathematical Beauty of Materials: Video Projects by Susi Sie

“No animation. No 3D. Just reality.” – this is how Berlin-based video artist Susi Sie (born 1982) describes her practice. Moving between the fields of art and science, she explores the mathematical aspect of unusual forms, substances and materials to show the hidden beauty and magic of our natural world. Susi strictly applies analog techniques and refuses computer effects. Her detailed haptic work is, above all, a highly personal study of the authenticity of things—and our perception of them. Using macro lenses, the artist uncovers geometric patterns in liquids, dust and what appears to be complex plastic structures. An amazing microcosm comes to life, one that is beyond our immediate vision and yet all around us, always.

Susi studied video art in Maastricht (2002-2006) and worked in a Cologne-based post-production agency from 2006 to 2011. She has been working as a freelance director, DoP and editor since 2011. Her clients include the Olympic Games, MGM, Porsche Design Perignon, Volvic, Red Bull, Olympus, Becks, Lenscrafters, The New Republic, Babor, Erased Tapes Records, Village Green Recording and Output. Her work has been featured by internationally renowned online platforms such as Fubiz, Gizmodo, The Creators Project, This Is Colossal, Motionographer and Arte Creative, has been exhibited around the globe (New York, London, Paris, Rome, Sao Paulo, Norway) and won several Vimeo Staff Picks and awards at international film festivals.

Below you will find Susi’s Showreel followed by five projects: “Becoming Harmonious”, “Emergence”, “Cymatics”, “Chrysopoeia” and “Olympic Games”.

SHOWREEL

No animation. No 3D. Just reality.

Title: Showreel I Directed & Produced: Susi Sie I Music & Sound Design: Nikolai von Sallwitz I vonsallwitz.com

BECOMING HARMONIOUS

All scenes were filmed with a Canon 5D and a 100mm macro lens

Title: Becoming Harmonious I Directed & Produced: Susi Sie I Music: The Glitch Mob I theglitchmob.com

EMERGENCE

All scenes were filmed with a Canon 5D and a 100mm macro lens Title: Emergence I Directed & Produced: Susi Sie I Grading: WeFadeToGrey I Music & Sound Design: Box Of Toys Audio I boxoftoysaudio.com I wefadetogrey.de

CYMATICS

All scenes were filmed with a Canon 5D and a 100mm macro lens

Title: Cymatics I Directed & Produced: Susi Sie I Music & Sound Design: Cypheraudio I cypher.audio

CHRYSOPOEIA

All scenes were filmed with a Canon 5D and a 100mm macro lens

Title: Chrysopoeia I Directed & Produced: Susi Sie I Music & Sound Design: Nikolai von Sallwitz I vonsallwitz.com

OLYMPIC GAMES

A 128 meter projection for the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Rio 2016 All scenes were filmed with a RED Dragon and a 100mm macro lens Title: Beginning Of Life I Client: Olympic Games I Agency: Oito Zero Oito I Creative Director: Fabio Soares, Fernando Meirelles, Susi Sie I Visual Artist: Susi Sie I Music and Sound Design: Antonio Pinto —–

