From Baltimore Riots to Australian Mines: Geopolitical Series by Caoimhghin Ó Croidheáin

Working with social and political themes that range from the local to the global, Irish artist and academic Caoimhghin Ó Croidheáin (pronounced Kee-veen O Cree-awn) brings to light the chaos of our world through realistic paintings that often take on an abstract form. In his latest series, he gives us a survey of current events: from riots and revolutions to economic inequality and the consequences of climate change. Subjects include slums in Mumbai, ambulances in Gaza, demonstrations in Belarus…

Many of the images expose what, according to the artist, are the six ‘secret’ tactics of empire—strategies of change used by governments, usually covertly, to attain political or military ends through means not normally acceptable to the populace as a whole. These strategies are: (1) False Flag Attacks (2) Coercive Engineered Migration (3) Colour Revolutions (4) Humanitarian Intervention (5) Proxy Armies and (6) Fake News. See this article on the website Global Research for explanations.

Dr. Ó Croidheáin writes on his creative practice: “Art facilitates the creation of solidarity and awareness between peoples in struggle against common forces of oppression. At the same time, the process of making art is about developing forms of visual expression that raise social issues to higher levels of cultural significance.