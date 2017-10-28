“Carnival in Brooklyn”: David Katzenstein on the Annual West Indian Labor Day Parade

On August 9, 2017, I published on a wonderful project called “WORLDVIEWS: RITUAL -1983-2006” by New York-based David Katzenstein. The photographer has come up with a fascinating new project called “Carnival in Brooklyn” that features a colourful Caribbean procession.

David explains: “The annual West Indian Parade, held each year on Labor Day in Brooklyn, has been a tradition since 1969. Revelers begin to gather in the early morning along Eastern Parkway in the Crown Heights neighborhood as vendors put out their wares and food stalls begin to prepare West Indian delicacies all along the avenue. The energy is palpable as calypso and soca songs fill the air – DJs, musicians and dancers congregate in front of countless floats awaiting for the parade to begin.

“This series of photographs is divided into two groups – Portraits and larger gatherings of participants and spectators. I was drawn into various scenes by the faces of the participants, which told the story of the event. Pulling back and showing groups of people gives a sense of place and of modern-day Brooklyn.”

A great fan of Henri Cartier-Bresson, David Katzenstein has travelled to five continents over a period of 30 years, both on assignment and for personal projects. He organises his rich and voluminous portfolio into four categories: “The Human Experience”, “The Urban Landscape”, “Performance” and “Politics and Protest”. The projects under these include documentations of flea markets in China, a concentration camp near Prague, the Russian film industry, the rhythms of Havana and the recent Women’s March on Washington.

Links: Website (www.davidkatzenstein.com) | Instagram (www.instagram.com/davidkatzenstein) | Blog (davidkatzenstein.wordpress.com)

Email: david@davidkatzenstein.com

Images used with permission.

Follow on Facebook and Twitter. Info on sponsored posts is available here.