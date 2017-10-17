Between Two Poles: Abstract Organic Sculptures by Sharon Brill

The abstract organic sculptures of Israeli artist Sharon Brill exist in the integration between two poles: “an aspiration for meticulous and restrained aesthetics on the one hand” and “an unrestricted spontaneous and intuitive search on the other”. Her works can be held in the hand and observed from any angle. They are without definite shape and personality and form, ever-blooming, ever-shifting, always reaching out to something—signalling agitation and indecisiveness but also energy and vigour, above all, life. Sharon, who hails from the city of Nahariya, writes on her experiences and her artistic perspective: “The sea has been an integral part of my life. Born in Israel, in a northern coastal town by the sea, I often went to the beach for a swim or a stroll and took in its natural beauty. The composition of the light, the air, the water and the sand, the shapes, textures and colors, the softness and the intensity have always been a source of inspiration for the vision reflected in my work. Sometimes I feel like an archaeologist, gently removing layers, peeling and exposing the hidden worlds waiting patiently, desiring to reveal themselves.”

The artist obtained a degree in visual communication from the Neri Bloomfield Academy of Design and Education in Haifa in 1994. She continues: “I’ve always been involved in creative activities, and after graduating from design academy I worked as a graphic designer for a decade. Over the years, I felt a growing urge for real manual work and the feel of tactile materials running through my fingers, and so, I shut down my design studio and turned back to my old love of ceramics.”

From 2006 to 2008, Sharon studied ceramics in Israel with the artists Anat Begger (Moshav Dor), Michal Alon (Giva’t Haviva) and Avner Zinger (Giva’t Haviva). Initially, her focus was on “functional” works. Later, she began exploring ceramics as an artistic medium of personal expression. She lived in America between 2009 and 2013, during which she was taught by Professor Regis Brodie of Skidmore College, Saratoga Springs, NY and Professor Anat Shiftan of SUNY New Paltz, New Paltz, NY. Sharon is now based in Atlit, Hof Carmel, a coastal town to the south of Haifa. She is represented by the Carlos Reid Online Gallery.

Links: Website (www.sharonbrill.com) | Saatchi Art (www.saatchiart.com/sharonbrill) | Artistics (www.artistics.com/en/sharon.brill) | Facebook (www.facebook.com/sharon.brill.7)

