The Ocean in a Dewdrop: Slavomir Zombek’s Minimal-Maximal Works

Inspired by movements like Suprematism and Bauhaus, Slovakian artist Slavomir Zombek creates collages that contract form in order to expand content. He uses simple geometric arrangements to communicate big ideas—like duality, love, silence, utopia and dystopia. “Utopia”, for example, is composed of a perfect grid with little circles at the intersections. In “Dystopia”, the pattern is disturbed, the lines are still attached to the dots but they break away from each other, turn here and there. Connections are severed, a sense of chaos easily emerges.

Slavomir writes in his statement that “Less is More than a Lot, Less is the Ocean in a Dewdrop”. He mentions two pieces of wisdom that have influenced his art: “Life is actually quite simple, and complicated only by the intricacies we insist on.” – Confucius and “Simplicity is the infinite perfection. Perfection is infinite simplicity.” – Leonardo da Vinci. And so Slavomir gets rid of whatever is expendable, whatever might obstruct the message. Through this, he intends to achieve a kind of purity and truthfulness. “My identity is a little space,” the artist says, “minimum means of expression and maximum effect. Visuality, as I understand it and create it, is not just the description of reality, but the feelings that are mediated by this reality.”

Slavomir obtained a Master’s in Architecture and Urban Design from the Slovak University of Technology, Bratislava in 1988. “My view of art,” he continues, “is significantly influenced by my architectural studies and active architectural practice: composition, structure, raster, rhythm, repetition, geometry, order, system, variations, alternatives, rules, limits, reduction.

“And from every idea I try to extract what is possible; all its potential shapes and expressions – I do not mean content (that is more or less fixed in every theme), but form: turn, invert, edit ‘colour’ scheme, disrupt structure, modify raster, ignore the system purposely, add, reduce. The content stays, but the meaning is revealed and deepened.”

The artist is based in the town of Levoca. His “unique visual language” is acknowledged in this article titled “Six rules for spotting great art” on MoneyWeek.

Links: Saatchi Art (www.saatchiart.com/artslavia) | Facebook (www.facebook.com/slavomir.zombek) | Pinterest (https://www.pinterest.com/artslavia) | Twitter (@artslavia)

Images used with permission.

—-

Slavomir has also worked on a project called “Melancholia”, an art installation in an abandoned cow barn outside Levoca. He supplies the Image (encoded in BLUE), Peter Milcak, the Word (YELLOW) and Julius Fujak, the Sound (RED).

Follow on Facebook and Twitter. Info on sponsored posts is available here.