“Cairo” and “Egyptian Portraits”: Two Projects by Barry Iverson

A former photographer for TIME Magazine, Cairo-based Barry Iverson works on both commercial commissions and fine art projects. Recurring themes in his portfolio are built environment, architecture, antiquity, landscape and portraiture. Two of his most visually stunning personal series are “Cairo” (hand-coloured) and “Egyptian Portraits” (black and white). The former captures the mesmerising splendour of the city as it unfolds through statues, monuments, shops and stairways. The latter features a range of figures—mechanics and maids, elders and Bedouin youths—reflecting emotions from pain and resignation to nonchalance and wonder.

Barry started to immerse himself in photography during his sophomore year in high school in Switzerland. He attended the University of Colorado at Boulder and won a Fulbright Fellowship for 1985-6 to research the history of photography in Egypt, shoot “Comparative Views of Egypt” (published as a book in 1994), and teach photography at the American University in Cairo. Apart from TIME, his work has been published in major platforms like National Geographic, New York Times, Life, People, Geo, Paris Match and Stern. His clients include Nestle, GM, Unilever, Four Seasons and IHG.

On his art, Barry says: “If an image still affects me the next day, and still the next year, and still 30 years later, I know the image is successful to me.” His own vision and style have been influenced by the works of photographers like Maxime Du Camp (travelled through Egypt, Syria and Palestine), Walker Evans (documented the Great Depression), Markus Brunetti (shot church façades) and Ansel Adams (produced monochromatic landscapes of the American West).

Barry Iverson’s photography is represented by LIFE Gallery (New York), Townhouse Gallery (Cairo), De Primi Fine Art (Lugano) and Sultan Gallery (Kuwait), and held in several public and private collections.

Images used with permission.