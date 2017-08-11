Proposing an Environmental Discussion: The Water Murals of Sean Yoro “Hula”

Self-taught artist Sean Yoro broke into the world of street art only two years ago and he has managed to get noticed by media outlets such as CNN, The Huffington Post, Hypebeast, The Guardian, Juxtapoz Magazine, Daily Mail and Hi-Fructose Magazine.

Sean Yoro (alias “Hula”) – who grew up surfing on the Hawaiian island of Oahu – discovered his passion for graffiti and tattooing in his late teens. Now based in New York, he creates unique water murals in various locations, balancing himself on his stand up paddleboard during the process. These public works of art show semi-submerged women and are inspired by the artist’s love for the ocean.

According to Sean’s website: “Hula strives to bring life to empty spaces, usually working on shipwrecks, abandoned docks and forgotten walls. Merging his backgrounds in both street and fine art, Hula works entirely with oil paint and uses traditional techniques to create soft, female figures interacting with the surface of the water. Hula’s work often leaves you feeling an array of emotions while proposing an environmental discussion. His work can be found on public walls and in galleries worldwide.” The pressing issue of climate change immediately comes to mind.

All oil paints and mediums used for each project are completely non-toxic, made with alkali-refined linseed oil or safflower oil and natural pigments. Not only are these vegetable oils completely non-toxic, they are also commonly used in health and beauty products.

Links: Website (byhula.com) | Wikipedia (en.wikipedia.org/wiki/HULA_(artist)) | Facebook (www.facebook.com/artbyhula) | Shop (shop.byhula.com) | Instagram (www.instagram.com/the_hula)

Images used with permission.

Follow on Facebook and Twitter. Info on sponsored posts is available here.