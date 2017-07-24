The Primitive Psyche in the Digital Age: The Geometric Sculptures of Arran Gregory

Widely acclaimed for his geometric sculptures, London-based artist Arran Gregory loves to provide an insight into man’s relationship with nature. His simultaneously stunning and dangerous-looking creations – leopards and wolves cut out of shiny mirrors – illuminate the “primitive psyche in today’s digital age”. The works look like a strange marriage of two completely opposite elements – the manufactured artificiality of the modern world and a more basic and aggressive earthly life force.
Born in 1987, Arran Gregory attended the Chelsea College of Art and Design for a BA in Graphic Design for Communication. His first sculpture, titled ‘Mirror Bear’ (2009) – a development of a 2D concept – saw the progression of his work into sculpture. Arran has collaborated with brands such as Johnnie Walker, Ralph Lauren and Swarovski.
He is currently working on a large scale personal project for a public exhibition to follow on from his last solo show HUNT (2015) in London. The project will look at the Internet/social media as a kind of “organism” and will be socially interactive.
Some of the places in London where Arran’s artworks have been exhibited are the Royal Academy, Print House Gallery, Wayward Gallery, GP Studio Window Arch and Daily Goods, Camberwell. His sculptures are held in private collections in the United States, Germany, UK, France, Iceland, Switzerland and Japan.
