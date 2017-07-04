Hidden Identities in Keyholes and Cupboards: Installations by Klára Petra Szabó

Klára Petra Szabó

Combining watercolour techniques with animation and physical objects, Hungarian artist Klára Petra Szabó creates site-specific installations that show personalities in moments of introspection. A cupboard opens to a couple, a window to a walking girl, a keyhole to a woman in a kitchen, a confessional grill to a disturbed face.

Klára often uses thermo-paints, which become transparent with heat, and includes the internet and other electronic media in her projects. Her whole oeuvre, she believes, is characterised by a kind of cosy intimacy. Her choice of subject matter is exceedingly personal and her models are usually her close friends, relatives, acquaintances, or even herself.

She is most interested in the body: the “medium” that simultaneously talks about identity, social status and cultural situation. She frequently explores the relationship between personal identity and fashion in her art, and reveals her own body (and existence) as a meaningful object in her works in a self-examining manner.

Klára studied at the University of West-Hungary, Institute of Applied Arts in Sopron. In 2008, she spent a semester in Denmark with the Royal Danish Ministry of Education Scholarship. Since 2009, she has been represented by the Hungarian VILTIN Gallery in Budapest. Over the past few years, she has participated in several Artist in Residency Programs in Japan, England, South Korea, Estonia, Sweden and Austria.

I’m still traveling lot,” she says. “It’s very important for me, it helps me to recharge and collect new inspiration. My base is still in Hódmezővásárhely, Hungary, where I have my own studio. Sometimes the contrast is very huge, example between my small hometown and a big city like Seoul. I like to travel but I also need a silent place, like my home, where I can hide and focus only on my work.”

Links: Website (www.szaboklarapetra.com) | Instagram (www.instagram.com/szaboklarapetra)

Images used with permission.

 

A Stroll to Where There is a Way

 

The Only Thing Standing in Between

 

Seat of Confession

 

Momento

 

Homemade Hell, Homemade Paradise

 

Together Alone

 

Between the Four Walls

 

Pretense

 

The Collector Series

 

 

Follow on Facebook and Twitter. Info on sponsored posts is available here.

Donate Button with Credit Cards

 

Advertisements

Published by Tulika B.

Cosmopolitan soul and King's College London alum - very much an aspiring storyteller (tulikabahadur@gmail.com: email for reviews and interviews). Follow "On Art and Aesthetics" on Facebook (@onartandaesthetics) and Twitter (@OnArtAes). Follow "Tearing Down the Ivory Tower" on Facebook (@tearingdowntheivorytower) and Twitter (@TDtheIvTow). The first project is currently more active than the second.